Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III Purchases 10,000 Shares

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 10,000 shares of Ault Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III bought 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,350.00.

Shares of DPW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,912,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,121. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%. The business had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Ault Global by 20.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Ault Global by 47.2% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ault Global by 83.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

