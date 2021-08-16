Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.80 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$8.53 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$4.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

