Aurora Market Cap Reaches $21.00 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Aurora coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a total market cap of $21.00 million and $410,411.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00144339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00016946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.39 or 0.00935291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00110623 BTC.

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

