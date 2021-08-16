Auto Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.45 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Auto coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,178.33 or 0.02563632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Auto has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. Auto has a total market capitalization of $62.45 million and $8.04 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

