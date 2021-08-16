Automata Network Hits Market Capitalization of $100.91 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Automata Network has a market cap of $100.91 million and $31.91 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00134024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00161091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,951.37 or 0.99638095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.03 or 0.00915094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.83 or 0.06907949 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

