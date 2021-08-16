Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.57.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.35. 7,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

