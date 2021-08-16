AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.55 and last traded at $121.83. Approximately 49,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 865,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $11,655,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $60,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 24.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in AutoNation by 33.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AutoNation by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AutoNation by 124.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in AutoNation by 10.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

