Autonio Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0812 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $7.58 million and $354,634.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00134309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00161013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,995.52 or 0.99515426 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.51 or 0.00914146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.27 or 0.06908934 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,350,498 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

