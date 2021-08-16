AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, lowered their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,554.00.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,612.61 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,666.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,535.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.