Avalara (AVLR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

8/12/2021 – Avalara was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

8/6/2021 – Avalara had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Avalara had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Avalara had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $165.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/6/2021 – Avalara had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Avalara had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Avalara was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

7/21/2021 – Avalara had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Avalara was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

6/28/2021 – Avalara was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $165.17 on Monday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -175.71 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.95.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $259,393.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $767,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total value of $747,313.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,177.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,182 shares of company stock worth $12,655,392. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Avalara by 140.9% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Avalara by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 30.5% during the second quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 152,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 0.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 209,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth about $283,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

