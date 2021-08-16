Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.660-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.99 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.160 EPS.

AVYA stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.64. Avaya has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.39.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.30.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

