Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar Acquires 5,070 Shares

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.05. 243,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,215. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.38. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,448,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,826,000. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
