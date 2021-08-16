Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar Acquires 5,070 Shares

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.05. 243,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,215. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.38. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,448,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,826,000. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

