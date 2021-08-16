Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Shares of AVAH opened at $9.49 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

