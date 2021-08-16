AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

AVPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:AVPT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.39. 5,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,557. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that AvePoint will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

