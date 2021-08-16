Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Avista in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

AVA opened at $41.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.62. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,975 shares of company stock valued at $944,551 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

