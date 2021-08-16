Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 73,006 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after purchasing an additional 119,937 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.