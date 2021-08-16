Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Jorge Titinger Sells 3,500 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 146,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,085. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after buying an additional 115,899 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after buying an additional 60,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

