Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Increased to C$13.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:AYA traded up C$0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.08. 394,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,691. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$2.10 and a 52-week high of C$11.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -487.83.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$10.82 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.0853003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at C$1,220,428.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

