B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anterix in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.67). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of ATEX opened at $56.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.44. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Anterix by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Anterix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anterix by 290.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $64,757.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 78,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,071.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $164,722.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

