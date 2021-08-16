B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Thryv in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on THRY. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thryv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $32.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51. Thryv has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Thryv by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

