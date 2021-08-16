B. Riley Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Intrusion in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 135.33%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Intrusion stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intrusion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.