BaaSid (BAAS) Market Capitalization Tops $16.26 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, BaaSid has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $16.26 million and $553,804.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00016157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00892713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00046503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00101931 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars.

