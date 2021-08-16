Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.35. 2,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,313. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $4.91.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

