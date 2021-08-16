Babcock International Group’s (BAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Shares of LON BAB traded up GBX 5.70 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 331.90 ($4.34). The company had a trading volume of 1,304,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,601. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 294.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11.

In related news, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.