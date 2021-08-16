Banano (BAN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $296,972.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Banano has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $16.53 million and approximately $296,972.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002693 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00063361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00137899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00017139 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,534,164 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

