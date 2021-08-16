Banano Price Reaches $0.0130 on Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Banano has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $17.18 million and approximately $268,677.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00057516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00062858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00135683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017031 BTC.

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,534,164 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

