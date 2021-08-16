BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXS. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 21.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

