Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 140,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,467 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 527,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133,701 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Bank of America by 2,372.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 59,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.02. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $350.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

