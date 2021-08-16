Bank of Hawaii Sells 14,130 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,130 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Shares of AAPL opened at $149.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.34. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

