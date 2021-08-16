Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €55.00 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.

DWNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €50.42 ($59.32).

DWNI stock opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.84.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

