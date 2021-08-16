Barclays Begins Coverage on Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $34.62 on Monday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $37.37.
About Couchbase
