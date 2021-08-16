Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTDPY shares. Liberum Capital upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt upgraded Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $20.21 on Monday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.