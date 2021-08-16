Barrington Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stride in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

LRN opened at $35.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Stride in the first quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Stride by 107.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stride in the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

