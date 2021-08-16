Barrington Research Comments on CuriosityStream Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CuriosityStream in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CURI. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $754.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.35. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 108.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 353.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,721 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $17,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 39.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 376,103 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $16,361,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 146.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 256,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

