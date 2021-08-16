Barrington Research Comments on ViacomCBS Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ViacomCBS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.90. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.76. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

