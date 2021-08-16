Barrington Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RBA. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$80.00.

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$77.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of C$64.17 and a 52 week high of C$101.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.50 billion and a PE ratio of 37.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

