Barrington Research Weighs in on National CineMedia, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on NCMI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

NCMI stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $220.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.