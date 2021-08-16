BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,758 shares during the period. BCE accounts for 0.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,872,000 after buying an additional 1,010,198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in BCE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,649,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,236,000 after acquiring an additional 26,403 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,053,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,187,000 after purchasing an additional 348,366 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,829 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 373.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 64,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,715. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.05.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.