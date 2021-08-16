Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Price Target Cut to $11.50

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on Beachbody in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

BODY opened at 7.57 on Monday. Beachbody has a one year low of 7.19 and a one year high of 18.20.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

