Beacon Securities Comments on InPlay Oil Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IPO. Acumen Capital set a C$2.25 price target on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

InPlay Oil stock opened at C$1.05 on Monday. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$71.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.65.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

