Beacon Securities Weighs in on Greenlane Renewables Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Greenlane Renewables in a report released on Friday, August 13th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Greenlane Renewables’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

GRN has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of GRN stock opened at C$1.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Greenlane Renewables has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$2.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$252 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00.

