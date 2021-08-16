Beat Kahli Acquires 5,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $59,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $57,650.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Beat Kahli acquired 19,900 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $224,671.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $102,400.00.

Shares of VOXX International stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $11.37. 805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,281. The stock has a market cap of $272.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.77. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $137.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VOXX International by 349.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 39,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VOXX International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VOXX International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.