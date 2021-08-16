BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Cap Tops $1.77 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $17.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001245 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00066895 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BTZC is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

