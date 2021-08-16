Beetle Coin Trading 48% Lower This Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 48% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $108,802.58 and approximately $6,353.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

