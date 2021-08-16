Belt 24-Hour Volume Hits $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00134024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00161091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,951.37 or 0.99638095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.03 or 0.00915094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.83 or 0.06907949 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

