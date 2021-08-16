Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €62.00 Price Target

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cancom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.33 ($74.51).

Shares of COK stock opened at €53.72 ($63.20) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. Cancom has a 1 year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 1 year high of €57.66 ($67.84). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

