Berenberg Bank Lowers Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target to C$1.50

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galiano Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.89.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEMKT GAU traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.90. 429,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,519. The stock has a market cap of $201.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.05.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Galiano Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Galiano Gold by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 289.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.