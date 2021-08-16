Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.
Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.98. 184,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,680. Aegon has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
About Aegon
Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.
