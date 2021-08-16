Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.98. 184,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,680. Aegon has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Aegon by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,039,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,764,000 after purchasing an additional 609,480 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Aegon by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 19,860 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,457,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 79,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 72.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 111,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 47,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

