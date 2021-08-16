Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.21. 25,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,633. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

