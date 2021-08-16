Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY opened at $9.40 on Monday. Berkshire Grey has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Berkshire Grey stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Berkshire Grey as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

